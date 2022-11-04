wrestling / News
AEW News: Ricky Starks To Speak On This Week’s Rampage, Fresno Show Announced
– Ricky Starks will address the AEW fans on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on Thursday evening that Starks will speak on this week’s show, as you can see below:
“TOMORROW NIGHT #AEWRampage is LIVE from @BoardwalkHall in Atlantic City, NJ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, we’ll hear from #Absolute Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) LIVE!
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage tomorrow!
Get your tickets now http://AEWTIX.com or watch LIVE on TNT”
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022
– The company also announced that they will debut in Fresno, California on January 18th with tickets going on sale on November 11th:
#AEW is coming to Fresno, CA for the first time ever on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage at the @savemartcenter
🎟 Tickets starting at $30 (+fees) go on sale Friday 11/11 at 10am PT! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/gry1ILVte9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022
