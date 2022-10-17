AEW To Produce New Behind-the-Scenes Docuseries For Warner Bros. Discovery

As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery executive Kathleen Finch said they are exploring bringing more AEW content to their networks. It seems that AEW is now taking steps forward to do just that. Fightful Select reports that AEW talent and staff were told last week that AEW will produce a docuseries that will go behind-the-scenes with a group of AEW talent. Talent were given the option to not be involved if they don’t want to be.

Filming begins in November at the Baltimore edition of AEW Dynamite and will last six wees through the taping in Garland, Texas on December 14. The plan is to air it in 2023. Tony Khan is the executive producer along with Sam Berns, Executive Producer of Shed Media.