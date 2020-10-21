AJ Gray Announces He Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

– Professional wrestler AJ Gray announced today via his Twitter account that he tested positive for COVID-19. AJ Gray was in action at last Sunday’s GCW The Last Resort event. He faced Joey Janela at the event.

Additionally, Gray worked multiple events at GCW’s The Collective which ran from October 9-11. He is now the latest participant from that event who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Gray, he’s currently not showing any symptoms, and he’s on a 14-day quarantine. Gray wrote today, “Well, I got some bad news….Last COVID test just came back…. and I tested positive….I don’t really have any symptoms at all, but I’m still stuck on a 14 day quarantine, so yeah… this blows.” You can see his tweet below.