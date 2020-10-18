The Collective Participant Tony Deppen Tests Positive For COVID-19

A fourth participant of events at last weekend’s The Collective has tested positive for COVID-19 in Tony Deppen. Deppen, who faced Alex Shelley at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 and was part of the Twink Gauntlet at EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch, posted to Twitter noting that he has gotten his COVID-19 test back and tested positive.

Deppen wrote:

“Covid results came back positive. If you’re dumb and didn’t already get one, get one. Thankfully everyone I was around all weekend all had negative results – even the people I was in a car with for 9 hours. I guess I am just the lucky one.

I’ve been by myself for the last week, so half through, before I get another one.

I’m not bummed about much over it, other than I actually felt like death. However, I feel like shit on a personal level, because this is forcing my wife and I to cancel our baby shower.

And out of everything; that is the hardest thing for me to accept.

If you’re not get tested, or lying about your results you can kindly fall off a bridge.”