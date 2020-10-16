The Collective Issues Statement on COVID-19 Infections, Tells Fans To Get Tested

The Collective has found a few of the participants testing positive for COVID-19, and has issued a statement on the matter. As previously reported, three talent who participated in events over the weekend tested positive for the virus in Dan The Dad, AC Mack, and Cabana Man Dan. Now The Collective has issued a statement addressing the situation and asking fans to get tested to be safe.

The Collective posted:

“Thank you to all the fans that attended #TheCollective in Indianapolis! On behalf of the 8 participating promotions, we thank you for your energy and enthusiasm at a time when we all needed this feeling of normalcy.

Not only did you attend but you followed guidelines and were respectful and mindful of the safety of not just yourselves, but also of those around you and for that we are grateful.

With that being said, over the last 24+ hours, we have learned of a handful of positive COVID tests from those who attended The Collective. We have been in contact with some of them and will continue to be and offer our support as they navigate through the coming days and weeks.

We encourage everyone who attended the events in any capacity to get a test as soon as possible and notify those they may have interacted with of their situation.”