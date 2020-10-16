ROH Reportedly Not Using Talent That Worked The Collective For Next Taping Due to COVID-19 Concerns

ROH is being careful for the sake of its talent and thus will reportedly not be using talent who appeared at The Collective at their next tapings over COVID-19 concerns. As reported earlier, more talents who were at the event announced today that they have tested positive for the virus with Cabana Man Dan and AC Mack joining Dan the Dad in that unfortunate category. Now, POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reports that ROH will not use talent who appeared at the events for its current set of TV tapings.

ROH COO Joe Koff gave POST a statement which read:

“While Ring of Honor does not publicly discuss specific internal decisions, ROH is taking every measure to preserve the integrity of its rigorous health and safety protocol for the upcoming tapings.”

In addition, Danhausen has noted that he tested negative for COVID-19 after working The Collective, but said that ROH was being “extra safe and responsible” and sending him home: