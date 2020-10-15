wrestling / News

Two More Collective Participants Test Positive For COVID-19

October 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Collective

A couple more talent who worked events at The Collective this past weekend have announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19. As reported yesterday, Dan the Dad revealed that he had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday after he had worked the event, which took place over the weekend. On Thursday, AC Mack and Cabana Man Dan also announced that they had tested positive.

Dan noted that his positive test was taken today after having six negatives over the last week. Mack noted that his positive test was yesterday. Mack urged wrestlers to get tested before and after every show. You can see both posts below:

