AJ Styles on His WWE Entrance Music Originally Being Made for James Storm

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar AJ Styles revealed that his entrance music in WWE was actually originally made for a different wrestler in James Storm.

“Well, I gotta admit, it wasn’t made for me. It was made, from the way I understand it, James Storm, when he was in NXT. Maybe he came out to it once. I’m not sure if he came out to it, but it was made for him.”

Styles continued, “I kind of explained what I wanted to hear, and it was that song they presented. And I said, ‘That’s the one. That’s the one I’m coming out to. It’s cool.’ So, it suited — they didn’t know it, but they made it for me.”

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Styles entered as No. 3 in the Royal Rumble match at the event.