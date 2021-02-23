wrestling / News
AJPW Announces Lineup For Champion Carnival 2021
February 23, 2021 | Posted by
AJPW’s 2021 Champion Carnival kicks off in April, and the company has released the participants in the tournament. You can see the lineup below for the event, which runs from April 9th through May 3rd:
* Suwama
* Zeus
* Kento Miyahara
* Shuji Ishikawa
* Jake Lee
* Yuma Aoyagi
* Shotaro Ashino
* Koji Doi
* Kohei Sato
* Shinjiro Otani
【2021 Champion Carnival】
全出場選手決定📣
《出場選手》
◆諏訪魔
◆ゼウス
◆宮原健斗
◆石川修司
◆ジェイク・リー
◆青柳優馬
◆芦野祥太郎
◆土肥こうじ(初出場)
◆佐藤耕平(初出場)
◆大谷晋二郎(初出場)
▼詳細▼https://t.co/Ef6c45BZ6L#ajpw #ajpwtv #2021cc #pwzero1 pic.twitter.com/JgJUOISjee
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) February 23, 2021
