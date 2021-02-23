AJPW Announces Lineup For Champion Carnival 2021

AJPW’s 2021 Champion Carnival kicks off in April, and the company has released the participants in the tournament. You can see the lineup below for the event, which runs from April 9th through May 3rd:

* Suwama

* Zeus

* Kento Miyahara

* Shuji Ishikawa

* Jake Lee

* Yuma Aoyagi

* Shotaro Ashino

* Koji Doi

* Kohei Sato

* Shinjiro Otani