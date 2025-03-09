AKIRA Explains Why He Pitches Taking Crazy Bumps In the Ring

AKIRA is no stranger to taking severe punishment in the ring, and he says he’s the one who always pitches the wild things that he endures. The MLW star spoke with Fightful‘s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and explained his philosophy around pitching the spots.

“I’m always the one to pitch it,” AKIRA said. “The horrible things that happen to me, I’m always the one that pitches. If I pitch something horrible to someone, I generally try to take something just as equivalent so that we’re even. I don’t want to be a selfish player.”

He continued, “One thing I admire about wrestlers like Terry Funk when they were in Japan was their ability to take punishment. Kobashi, Misawa, all the greats would take punishment and get sympathy from the fans. I feel in America, I’m one of the pure babyfaces that makes people care. I really aspire to be Terry Funk and make people really worry about me. I think I do it.”