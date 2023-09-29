Al Snow Says HollyHood Haley J Has The ‘It Factor,’ Discusses Her Challenges To Overcome

Al Snow sees a lot of potential in OVW Women’s Champion HollyHood Haley J, even if she has a lot still to learn. Haley is a major part of the Netflix docuseries Wrestlers, and Snow talked about her potential in an appearance on Road Dogg’s Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast.

“I met her over in Jeffersonville, Indiana … it was right after COVID,” Snow said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would go over there and I would film TV because I still had to produce TV every week, and I met her there and I knew the minute I met her she had the it factor.”

He noted of the challenges that Haley J has to overcome, “She’s just young and she’s immature, and you know, could be dumb and, you know, self-destructive. So you’ve just gotta kind of try and manage that.”

Haley J was set for a WWE tryout but reportedly missed out on it due to medical paperwork issues. WWE is said to be hoping they can have her attend a future tryout.