OVW’s Hollyhood Haley J Reportedly Pulled From WWE Tryout

OVW star Hollyhood Haley J was reportedly pulled from last week’s WWE tryout. WWE held tryouts last week that saw Richard Holliday, Madi Wrenkowski and more attend. Haley J was scheduled to attend, but Fightful reports that didn’t end up going.

WWE and OVW sources both noted that it was due to reasons related to her medical paperwork and that WWE is hopeful that they can have her attend a future tryout.

Haley is a big part of Netflix’s Wrestlers docuseries that focused on OVW. She previously appeared on AEW TV.