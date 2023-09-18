Richard Holliday & More Reportedly Among Names At WWE Tryout

A new report has several names who are set for this week’s WWE tryout, including Richard Holliday and more. Bodyslam.net reports that the following names are set for the tryout, which takes place this week in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center:

* Richard Holliday

* Madi Wrenkowski

* Brogan Finlay

* Copeland Barbee

* Davey Gold

* Jay Malachi

* Jamie Stanley

* Ray Jaz

* Damaris Largo (aka Jazmin Allure)

* HollyHood Haley J

* Kelsey Hornack (aka Kelsey Heather)

* Valentina Rossi

Holliday was a top name in MLW until he exited the company earlier this year. Madi Wrenkowski is a former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion, while Finlay is the son of WWE alumnus Fit Finlay.

HollyHood Haley J is an OVW roster member who was part of Netflix’s new series Wrestlers, while Gold was part of Apple TV+’s Monster Factory docuseries. Malachi, Rossi, and Jaz are alumni of AEW Dark, with Jaz also spending time in MLW as part of the FBI.