Alberto el Patron Reportedly Claims He’s Going Back to WWE

October 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alberto El Patron Alberto Del Rio

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Alberto El Patron has been telling people that he will be returning to WWE once his current legal issues are over. Patron is currently awaiting trial for sexual assault on an ex-girlfriend in San Antonio. That trial begins on October 25.

If Patron did return, this would be his third run with the company after he opted to leave back in 2016.

Alberto El Patron, Joseph Lee

