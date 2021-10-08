wrestling / News
Alberto el Patron Reportedly Claims He’s Going Back to WWE
October 8, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Alberto El Patron has been telling people that he will be returning to WWE once his current legal issues are over. Patron is currently awaiting trial for sexual assault on an ex-girlfriend in San Antonio. That trial begins on October 25.
If Patron did return, this would be his third run with the company after he opted to leave back in 2016.
