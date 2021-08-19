Alberto El Patron’s Sexual Assault Trial Delayed to October

Alberto El Patron’s trial on charges of sexual assault and more has been pushed out once again, being bumped to late October. PWInsider reports that according to court records, El Patron’s trial in San Antonio, Texas has been pushed back to October 25th. The case was most recently scheduled for August 2nd, but there were several documents filed in the case on August 3rd and the new date was listed on Thursday.

Patron is charged with four counts of sexual assault and one of aggravated kidnapping on allegations that he assaulted a woman after accusing her of infidelity, forced her to “”wear a dress and dance for him,” and eventually violently sexually assaulted her over a period of 16 hours. The woman went to police the same day and had bruises on her face, arms, legs and neck as observed by the responding officer. She also alleged that Patron attempted to burn her passport and destroyed her computer and cell phone, and threatened to “take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere” if she didn’t stop crying before the alleged sexual assault.

If convicted, Patron potentially faces life in prison. It was reported in November that a woman who is alleged to have made the accusations apologized on social media, which Patron’s brother shared and used to claim that it was an admission that the charges were false. That situation did nothing to change the trial date.