Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response

Alberto Del Rio was indicted by a grand jury in Texas for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault last month after originally being arrested back in May, but now, the woman who made the accusations against him has allegedly issued an apology to him on Instagram.

According to WrestlingInc, in the post, she wrote that she apologizes to “the Rodriguez del Rio family for damages caused by my mistakes.”

Del Rio’s brother, Hijo De Dos Caras, responded to the woman’s apology with his own statement (translated from Spanish by WrestlingInc).

“Well gang, as everyone knows the truth always falls under its own weight. After so many and so many months, finally the garbage person who accused my brother of something totally false spoke with the truth admitting her lie and, although she apologized in such a mean way, after all that she caused my brother already My family both personally and professionally, I hope it serves so that those people who destroyed my carnal open their eyes and so that those people who supported him and did not turn their back on him do justice because in the end he, like many other celebrities, was the victim of a advantageous and greedy person like so many who abuse the reflectors and try to profit at the cost of whatever … The truth will set you free.”

Del Rio’s criminal trial is still set for January 25th, 2021.