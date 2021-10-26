Alberto El Patron’s Sexual Assault Trial Delayed Again

Alberto El Patron won’t go on trial on charges of sexual assault and more until December, as the trial has been delayed once again. PWInsider reports that the trial, which was supposed to start on Monday, has been pushed out once more according to court records. The trial is now set to begin on December 13th in San Antonio.

The trial was initially set to begin in January of 2020 but has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Patron is charged with four counts of sexual assault and one of aggravated kidnapping on allegations that he assaulted a woman after accusing her of infidelity, forced her to “”wear a dress and dance for him,” and eventually violently sexually assaulted her over a period of 16 hours. The woman went to police the same day and had bruises on her face, arms, legs and neck as observed by the responding officer. She also alleged that Patron attempted to burn her passport and destroyed her computer and cell phone, and threatened to “take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere” if she didn’t stop crying before the alleged sexual assault.

If convicted, Patron potentially faces life in prison. It was reported in November that a woman who is alleged to have made the accusations apologized on social media, which Patron’s brother shared and used to claim that it was an admission that the charges were false. That situation did nothing to change the trial date.