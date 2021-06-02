wrestling / News
Aleister Black Comments On WWE Release, Says It Was A ‘Complete Surprise’
As we reported earlier today, WWE announced the release of several stars, including Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy and Santana Garrett. Aleister Black was one of those names and took to Twitter to comment on it. He has already changed his Twitter name back to Tommy End.
He wrote: “Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself.”
— Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021
