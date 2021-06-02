WWE Releases Braun Strowman, Aleister Black and More

WWE has announced that they have released several more talents today, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy and Santana Garrett. These are the latest releases from the company after several talents were released in April (including Samoa Joe, The IIconics and others). There were also several staff cuts in May. This also follows a report from yesterday which stated that WWE had been planning more cuts, including ‘major names’.

Strowman is a former Universal Champion and recently just main evented Wrestlemania Backlash, in a losing effort against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Black had been making appearances in vignettes on Smackdown, preparing for a return after a lengthy absence. Riott and Lana were both featured on television, with Riott losing to Natalya and Tamina on Friday’s episode of Smackdown. Murphy hadn’t been used much on WWE TV as of late, last appearing on Smackdown in March. Garrett had reportedly been called up to the main roster, but hadn’t been used since the Royal Rumble.

We will keep you updated if WWE announces more names today.