WWE Reportedly Planning More Budget-Related Cuts

According to a new report, WWE is planning to do some more cost-cutting with some major names possibly being considered. Fightful Select reports that the company is planning to do some more cuts that could come as early as this week.

The company made several main roster releases in April including Samoa Joe, the IIconics, Kalisto, and more. They also cut several NXT talents in May including Drake Wuertz, Alexander Wolfe, and Jessamyn Duke, while several office staff were cut as well including major executives.

Fightful notes that there is an ongoing list, though also points out that WWE has changed their mind in the recent past on cutting certain individuals. No details on who is potentially being released as of yet.