UPDATED: More NXT Talents Reportedly Released in Latest Wave of Cuts

UPDATE: News of additional cuts to the NXT talent roster is now surfacing. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Kavita Devi, Jessamyn Duke, and Vanessa Borne have all been released from WWE NXT. Additional names reported by PWInsider include Alexander Wolfe (formerly of Sanity), Skyler Story (aka Ava Storie), and Ezra Judge. A separate PWInsider report is also stating the earlier news on Duke and Borne being released, as initially reported by Fightful’s Sapp, is accurate.

PWInsider reports that today’s releases are due to “budget cuts.” Additionally, the report noted that more releases are expected today. Here’s the current ongoing list of today’s releases and cuts:

* Alexander Wolfe

* Skyler Story

* Ezra Judge

* Kavita Devi

* Jessamyn Duke

* Vanessa Borne

* Drake Wuertz (referee)

* Jake Clemons (referee)

WWE has not yet released an official statement or announcement, similar to last month’s 10 main roster cuts, confirming today’s releases .

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, former head NXT referee Drake Wuertz was released by WWE today, and it was noted that there could have been more NXT cuts as well. PWInsider has now reported that referee Jake Clemons was also released today by WWE.