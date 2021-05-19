Drake Wuertz Reportedly Released From WWE, Other NXT Cuts Possible

– According to a report by PWInsider that referee Drake Wuertz, who has recently been embroiled in controversy, was released from WWE earlier today. Wuertz had been with the company since March 2014. At one point in his career, he was the head referee of WWE NXT.

It was previously reported by PWInsider that Wuertz’s recent actions and comments regarding protective COVID-19 masks were becoming a developing concern within WWE. Several talents and staff were reportedly bothered by his actions and misinformation. Earlier this month, Drake Wuertz missed an NXT TV taping in order to attend a Seminole County Public School board meeting in order to argue against masks in schools.

At the meeting, Wuertz argued that the Superintendent shouldn’t allow for masks for children in school as they “outweigh” the dangers of COVID-19. He also said that the Superintendent allows “these precious children to be victims of a tyrannical overreach.”

Additionally, the PWInsider report noted there may have been additional cuts to NXT today as well. The details on the other cuts have not yet been confirmed.