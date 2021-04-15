WWE Confirms Releases of Samoa Joe, The IIconics, Kalisto, More in Wave of New Cuts

– It appears a number of WWE Superstars are being released today. Per WWE.com, a number of Superstars have been handed their releases today, including former NXT & US champion Samoa Joe, former women’s tag team champions The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay), former WWE women’s champion Mickie James, and more. You can see the current list of confirmed releases below.

* Samoa Joe

* Billie Kay

* Peyton Royce

* Mickie James

* Chelsea Green

* Tucker

* Wesley Blake

* Bo Dallas

Here’s the current statement from WWE.com:

Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Mickie James and other Superstars released WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021. We wish them the best in all of their future endeavors.

It’s possible more releases are coming, as the list has already been updated. Coincidentally, we are exactly one year to the day of the massive amount of pandemic-related cuts from WWE that took place on April 15, 2020.

Samoa Joe had joined the company by way of NXT back in May 2015. Most recently, he had been a color commentator on Raw after dealing with a number of injuries. He became a two-time NXT World champion and US champion during his WWE run.

The IIconcics also signed with WWE in 2015 and debuted as a team on TV in 2016. They held the WWE women’s tag team titles on one occasion together.

Mickie James had returned to the company by way of NXT in 2016. She later rejoined the main roster in early 2017.