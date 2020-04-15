UPDATEDx3: WWE Confirms Releases of Rowan, Sarah Logan, Primo, Epico, Kurt Angle, EC3, Eric Young, and Many More

UPDATE 3: The unfortunate stream of releases continues today as WWE has confirmed the releases of Rowan, Sarah Logan, Mike Chioda, Primo, and Epico. WWE wished them well in their future endeavors.

The updated list of all of today’s releases now stands at:

Rowan

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda (referee)

Primo

Epico

Billy Kidman (producer)

Pat Buck (producer)

Shawn Daivari (producer)

Scott Armstrong (producer)

Sarah Stock (producer)

Heath Slater

Kurt Angle (producer)

Shane Helms (producer)

Dave Finlay (producer)

Lance Storm (producer)

Mike Rotunda (producer)

Aiden English

Eric Young

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Lio Rush

UPDATE 2: And the names on the list have continued to grow. Former Smackdown tag team champion Heath Slater, aka Heath Miller, has also been released and wished well in his future endeavors by WWE. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been released. Kurt Angle retired from his in-ring career last year at WrestleMania 35. He’s been working for full-time as a producer since that time.

Also added to the list of released names is Aiden English (aka Matthew Reholdt).

The updated list of all of today’s releases now stands at:

Billy Kidman (producer)

Pat Buck (producer)

Shawn Daivari (producer)

Scott Armstrong (producer)

Sarah Stock (producer)

Heath Slater

Kurt Angle (producer)

Shane Helms (producer)

Dave Finlay (producer)

Lance Storm (producer)

Mike Rotunda (producer)

Aiden English

Eric Young

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Lio Rush

UPDATE: The releases keep coming, as Eric Young has been added to the list of names release. WWE updated their announcement, which you can find here, and Young’s name is listed among them. We’ll keep you updated as more releases are expected.

Original: As we previously reported, WWE has plans to cut several wrestlers and employees as a result of financial hardship due to the Coronavirus pandemic. They’ve made good on that threat by releasing the following wrestlers: Lio Rush, Luke Gallows, Curt Hawkins, EC3, Karl Anderson and Drake Maverick. It should be noted that Maverick was listed for the Cruiserweight title tournament that begins on tonight’s NXT. It remains to be seen who his replacement will be, if any. We’ll continue to update when most talents are let go.

WWE wrote:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors