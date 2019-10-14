Mike Kanellis Says He’s Asked For His WWE Release

– Mike Kanellis has announced that he asked for his release from WWE. The WWE star, who along with his wife Maria re-signed with the company in June, posted to Twitter and said that he asked for his release noting that he “came to WWE to work, and that opportunity does not exist right now.” You can see the full text and his post below.

Kanellis was involved in an angle over the summer where Maria turned on him after revealing she was pregnant (the pregnancy being real and not just storyline). Last month, Maria appeared on Raw after a gender reveal party and told Mike he was not the father, claiming it was Rusev.

The company hasn’t yet followed up on that, though a report said that Rusev would not ultimately be the father in the story. Rusev, of course, is now involved in his own story where his wife has left him for another man, in this case Bobby Lashley.

There is no word yet on whether WWE had granted his request for a release.