Alex Shelley Makes NXT Debut at Live Event (Pics, Video)

January 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Alex Shelley’s first WWE match is in the books, having taken place at a live event in Pittsburgh on Friday. Shelley, who was announced as KUSHIDA’s tag partner in a reunion of the Time Splitters for the Dusty Rhodes classic, worked with KUSHIDA in a winning effort against the Forgotten Sons at the show. You can see pics and video below from the match.

The two will face the Grizzled Young Veterans in the first-round Dusty Classic match on next week’s NXT.

