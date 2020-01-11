Alex Shelley Makes NXT Debut at Live Event (Pics, Video)

– Alex Shelley’s first WWE match is in the books, having taken place at a live event in Pittsburgh on Friday. Shelley, who was announced as KUSHIDA’s tag partner in a reunion of the Time Splitters for the Dusty Rhodes classic, worked with KUSHIDA in a winning effort against the Forgotten Sons at the show. You can see pics and video below from the match.

The two will face the Grizzled Young Veterans in the first-round Dusty Classic match on next week’s NXT.

#NXTPittsburgh got the debut of Alex Shelley pic.twitter.com/4vQpt2rLwt — Missy Sharrocks (@sharrocksm) January 11, 2020

Omg I did not think I would see the time splitters tonight! That was awesome @fakekinkade @KUSHIDA_0904 #nxtpittsburgh pic.twitter.com/7HsdZKmUJe — donhalliwell (@donhalliwell1) January 11, 2020

First match at @WWENXT #NXTPittsburgh and I get the debut match in WWE of the reunited Time Splitters?! Hell yes!! The rest of the card tonight could be anything, this alone was worth the trip and price of admission! @KUSHIDA_0904 @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/XVi2EsHLQh — Mike Litzinger (@mikelitzinger) January 11, 2020