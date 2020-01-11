wrestling / News
Alex Shelley Makes NXT Debut at Live Event (Pics, Video)
– Alex Shelley’s first WWE match is in the books, having taken place at a live event in Pittsburgh on Friday. Shelley, who was announced as KUSHIDA’s tag partner in a reunion of the Time Splitters for the Dusty Rhodes classic, worked with KUSHIDA in a winning effort against the Forgotten Sons at the show. You can see pics and video below from the match.
The two will face the Grizzled Young Veterans in the first-round Dusty Classic match on next week’s NXT.
#NXTPittsburgh got the debut of Alex Shelley pic.twitter.com/4vQpt2rLwt
— Missy Sharrocks (@sharrocksm) January 11, 2020
Omg I did not think I would see the time splitters tonight! That was awesome @fakekinkade @KUSHIDA_0904 #nxtpittsburgh pic.twitter.com/7HsdZKmUJe
— donhalliwell (@donhalliwell1) January 11, 2020
First match at @WWENXT #NXTPittsburgh and I get the debut match in WWE of the reunited Time Splitters?! Hell yes!! The rest of the card tonight could be anything, this alone was worth the trip and price of admission! @KUSHIDA_0904 @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/XVi2EsHLQh
— Mike Litzinger (@mikelitzinger) January 11, 2020
Conclusion of the first match! #NXTPittsburgh #WWENXT #NXT pic.twitter.com/WPuI7K6tvc
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) January 11, 2020
Let’s Go! #NXTPittsburgh @KUSHIDA_0904 @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/bCE9vOwsFR
— Matt Nold (@noldikins769) January 11, 2020
When you get to see @fakekinkade's NXT debut 😍 #NXTPittsburgh #NXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/q9Poise0go
— Kayla Thompson (@kmthomp29) January 11, 2020
@MrBrandonStroud Holy shit! Time Splitters @ #NXTPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/U6p27CJiVZ
— ZAK (@zacharyakoval) January 11, 2020
#NXTPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/OSCZV20Yeq
— Maya rose Kareem🇵🇸🇮🇪🇬🇷🇸🇾 happily married (@MayaroseKareem1) January 11, 2020
Alex Shelley and Time Splitters NXT debut #NXTPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/KpOxm39Hgy
— michael maxwell (@mdm818) January 11, 2020
Alex Shelley debuts at #NXTPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Yf0DUCOqrB
— Jane McDaniel (@CoolAssMom1) January 11, 2020
Time splitters #NXTPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/cDEDnfrIde
— F Shawn (@RealFShawn) January 11, 2020
Alex Shelley is here!!!! #NXTPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Wrfw8VSx9Y
— Anthony (@FozzyJudas) January 11, 2020
