Alex Shelley Making NXT Debut Next Week, Reuniting With KUSHIDA For Dusty Rhodes Classic

– Alex Shelley will be making his NXT debut next week, as he reunites with his told tag team partner KUSHIDA in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. It was revealed on tonight’s NXT that the two, who teamed as the Time Splitters in NJPW, will be teaming up for the tournament and will take on the Grizzled Young Veterans in the first round. Also set for next week is Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

The Time Splitters teamed together from 2012 through 2015 and won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships twice, as well as the 2012 Super Jr. Tag Tournament.