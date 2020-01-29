Alex Shelley vs. Rey Horus Set For ROH Bound By Honor

– Alex Shelley will face off with Rey Horus at Bound By Honor next month in Nashville. ROH announced on Wednesday that Shelley, who recently appeared in NXT as part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside KUSHIDA, will face Horus at the show on February 28th.

Alex Shelley versus Rey Horus has been added to an already loaded card at Bound By Honor in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 28.

Horus, who made his ROH debut at the end of 2019 with a strong showing against Flip Gordon, wasted no time making an impact in 2020. In Horus’ first match of the new year, he and fellow luchadors Bandido and Flamita knocked off Villain Enterprises to capture the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

Shelley, a highly decorated 18-year veteran, has shown that he’s as good as he’s ever been since making his return to the ring last year after a hiatus of more than a year.

Both Horus and Shelley are fast, incredibly agile, and capable of stealing the show. Which of them will come out on top at Bound By Honor?