Alexa Bliss Defeats Bayley, Earns Title Shot On WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss is the new #1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship, defeating Bayley on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Bliss defeat Bayley with Twisted Bliss to win the mini-tournament that began on last week’s show to earn the title shot.

After the match, Bliss and Belair hugged in the ring and Bray Wyatt’s logo flashed on the TitanTron, which led to Bliss nearly hit Sister Abigal on Belair before snapping out of it and letting go of the champion.

It isn’t yet known when the title match will take place.