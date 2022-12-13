Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

2023 quickly fades away, and my yearning for whiskey stays the same. Ah what a world we live in.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

WE start RAW right away with Bayley and the rest of Damage Control making their entrance. AS they reach the ring, Becky Lynch comes down to attack Kai and Sky with a chair! She chases them through the crowd and Alexa Bliss makes her entrance with a grin.

It appears Bianca Belair wants a front row seat to the match, cuz out she comes.



Match 1: Bayley vs Alexa Bliss

Kick form Bayley, and she tosses Bliss down hard with a cover for 1..NO! Bayley hits the ropes, clothesline down to the mat, cover or 1…NO!!! Bliss out of the corner with a surprise Code Red into a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Bayley rolls to the outside. Bayley back into the ring at the count of five, Alexa reaches for her and Bayley hangs her up on the ropes. Kick to the back. Another. Bayley locks the hea, suplex, cover. 1..2…NO!!! Bayley with a right hand. Bliss with a jawbreaker, shoulder tackle to Bayley, another, Thesz Press and some right hands to Bayley. Bayley shoots her off, so Alexa hits another press and hits a bunch of rights and lefts. STO. Bliss with double knees then a front flip. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Bayley on the apron, ref breaks a hold. Bayley enters and corners Bliss then hits a right hand. Whip. To the ropes, Bliss ducks ujnder a right, hits a crossbody. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Bliss to the corner, to the top, Bayley rolls outside. Bliss hops to the apron, grabs Bayley by the head, Bayley punches the mid secrion then shoves her into a the ringpost.

Back and Bayley drops Bliss hard. Firemans to Alexa, she spins Bliss and drops her down with a slam then a cover for 1..2…NO!! Bliss to the outside, Bayley tries for a neckbreaker, Bliss shoves her away, Bayley rushes the ropes, dives through, Bliss holds her head and hits a neckbreaker of her own! Bliss down to the outside. Bayley rushes her and gets sent into the barricade. Bliss hops to the apron, kicks Bayley away. Front flip off the apron onto Bayley! She rolls Bayley back in, gets a cover for 1…2…NO!!! Kick to Bayley, DDT!!! Cover for 1..2..N!O!! Bayley sits Bliss on the top rope, Bliss tries for another Code Red, buy Bayley flips her forward into the buckle back first. Bayley with a sunset flip into a catapult, sending Bliss into the 2nd buckle back first again. BAYLEY TO BELLY! COVER! 1….2…NO!!! Ref checks on Bliss, and Baley rips the middle buckle cover off. Belair grabs it, though, and shows the ref. Bayley is upset, Bliss dropkicks her to the outside. Bayley shouts to Belair, Bliss comes out, Bayley tries for a right, Bliss moves, Bianca catches the right hand. They stare each other down.

Bliss grabs Bayley into the ring, right, left, kick, flip into the middle buckle! She heads to the top rope! Twisted Bliss! Cover for 1..2…3!!

Winner: Alexa Bliss

A little rough in the middle, with most of the work on and near the apron being somewhat clunky. Even the interaction with Bianca didn’t seemingly warrant enough interference to see Bayley lose. On the plus side, the depth of the division was on full display, and it was nice to see that we have plenty of potential moving forward.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 13:43

Bianca enters the ring, holds the title up. Bianca extends her hand for a shake. Alexa wants a hug instead. Bianca obliges. The tron flickers with Bray’s logo. Bliss grabs Bianca! She sets up for Sister Abigail!

Earlier today, Saxton stop Chad Gable and Otis backstage. He makes some milk puns and Gable says it’s not punny. Kurt Angle is a dinosaur, and he isn’t credible enough to be in the same ring as them two.

Here come The OC to chuckle a bit about something about their phone. Anderson is noticeably missing. AJ says the video was sent to him from Anderson, who is in Japan. Gable calls AJ a fossil. He offers free lessons to AJ tonight. AJ tells Gable to get the gear on and let’s go.

Austin Theory video package.



Match 2: AJ Styles vs Chad Gable

Gable with a takedown, gator roll into a waist lock into a front face lock, but AJ makes it to the ropes. Refs hold him back and AJ stands up. Side headlock from Gable. Rope work, Aj with a dropkick. AJ sends Gable ot the corner, chop. Face first into the buckle. Backbreaker. Gable gets shot outside but Otis catches him. AJ tries to hit a running knee but Gable catches him and drops him onto the ringside steps.

WE come back and AJ has a calf crusher locked in! Gable turns this into an Ankle Lock! AJ tries to turn into it but Gable locks up from behind! NORTHERN LIGHTS! 1..2…NO!!!

AJ flips off the ropes. Locks up with Gable. Styles Clash! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: AJ Styles

A sprint with a chunk of it gone due to commercial, but hell of a lot of fun for what we got.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:00

Backstage, Gargano and Lumis are trying to figure out what to do with the money they got from The Miz. Candice tells them it’s the holiday season, a time for giving, and this gives Johnny an idea.

The Street Profits and Akira have some promo time with the hottest interviewer alive.



Match 2: The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa vs Judgment Day

Dawkins and Priest to start. Side headlock from Dawkins, shojulder tackle off the ropes. Priest takes it. TO the ropes, he hopes over Dawkins, then under, Dawkins locks up for a hip toss, Priest holds on, he jumps up high, Dawkins stops the run, hits a dropkick. Whip to the coner, Dawkins hops over Priest, hits the ropes, eats a hard right hand. Priest locks the head and tags in Dominik. Kick to the side of Dawkins. Dom corners Dawkins, tags in Finn who hits some shoudlers. Dawkins with adropkick! Tag to Ford. Wihp to the ropes, Ford with a dropkick of his own,. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Ford tags in Akira who drops an axe. Akira whips Finn, Finn turns and kicks, hits the ropes, sunset flip, roll through from Akira. He locks the head, Finn corners him. Akira eats some shoulders. Chop from Finn. Finn hits a right to the head, whip to the corner, Finn with a chop across the chest. Finn whips hard, kick out of the corner, Akira hops up and hits a rana to the outside. Akira hits the ropes. Priest is there to stop him. Akira chops Priest, Priest no sells. Finn with a huge clothesline. He drags Akira to the ropes. Finn to the to prope as The Judgment Day poses.

