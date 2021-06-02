Alexander Wolfe Explains His WWE Contract Wasn’t Renewed, Says Officials ‘Dodged’ Him

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed former WWE and NXT Superstar Axel Tischer, aka Alexander Wolfe, who discussed his recent WWE exit. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Alexander Wolfe on his contract expiring and not getting renewed: “Otherwise, I would have the no-compete clause, and they have to pay me as well. So that’s why I don’t see a difference in that. For some people, it’s different. For me, I could say, ‘Yeah, I was never released. They just let me go,’ but it doesn’t matter. You don’t work for the company anymore, and that’s the point of it. I’m not sorry anymore, and I’m really excited to go back to the indie circuit because a lot of things have changed, especially in Europe, especially in Germany. I’m excited to go back in that scene, maybe just go to other countries, have a chance to travel again if everything opens up, which will sooner or later because I got some some some friends, they sent me a tour schedule for all the music festivals in Germany. So when you see music festivals in Germany, they’re packed with people. It’s open air. So something is going back to normal, and I’m really keen that everything will be good in the next month and wrestling can pick up again and promotions can do shows again.”

On if he saw his WWE departure coming after he was kicked out of Imperium: “No, not exactly with the segment. I had kind of a bad feeling because I tried to figure out a couple of weeks before where the plan was going., What is the plan? Where do we want to lead into the storyline? Is there a reunion with Killian Dain for Sanity 2.0? Or, is there something going on that maybe they kick me out? Why turn? Where are we going? Nobody really got back to me. It felt like some people dodged me. ‘Oh, he could ask a question, but we can’t tell him now that he will not get renewed.’ In that case, it kind of clicks afterwards. After the message came, it was kind of like, ‘Wait a minute, that’s why they tried to avoid talking to me. That’s why they’re not getting back to me,’ and it could be just my imagination. If the person that hears that right now could think, ‘Oh no, he’s full of s**t.’ That’s okay.”

Alexander Wolfe on how it was handled: “The angle was alright. I hated the time limit for that. I wasn’t keen on six minutes, but you cannot do anything about it. I had the match against Killian Dain, so it’s a payoff from the story we built over weeks, and I thought we had good layers to it. We only got six minutes, and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s not bad,’ because in the end, it will be just another angle and we continue the next week. Then the decision was Marcel and Fabian turn on you. That’s quick. I thought that we could’ve put more layers in the whole story until maybe WALTER is back on NXT U.S., and we can explode everything and blah, blah, blah. You could build it up a little bit more, but whatever. That’s what it wants. That’s what it gets, and we always give 100%, so we did this. We even got cut down, so we had time for a two-minute match, and we just put something together. We worked the angle. Guys text me afterwards and I thought it looked great. It looked brutal. It looked like they destroyed me, and then the day after, I got the call.”