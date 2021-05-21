Recently Released Alexander Wolfe Reportedly Had Contract Expiring In June

As we reported earlier this week, WWE released several talents from NXT, which included former Imperium member Alexander Wolfe. This happened after an angle on Tuesday’s episode of the show in which Wolfe had been attacked and kicked out of the group.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wolfe’s contract was set to run out on June 15 anyway. This means that he will have a brief non-compete clause and will be free to wrestle anywhere on June 16. The other released talents will have to wait thirty days, so around June 20. NXT non-competes are typically shorter than main roster non-competes, which typically last ninety days.