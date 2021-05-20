Alexander Wolfe & Ezra Judge Comment on WWE Releases, Nikki Cross & Killian Dain React

Alexander Wolfe and Ezra Judge have taken to social media to comment on their releases from WWE. As previously reported, Wolfe and Judge were among those released by WWE on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Wolfe wrote:

“Just for the record:

My WWE contract will expire on June 15th.

That means I’m a free agent on June 16th. I have a lot in my head right now so let’s keep it short: Thank you @WWENXT @WWE for 6 year.

Bye bye”

Judge posted to to thank fans and WWE, promising that he’d be back:

I may be down but never OUT…

Bent but not DESTROYED… The GRIND continues. #BUILTFORTHIS I didn’t come this far .. JUST TO COME THIS FAR. Until next time. Thank you all. Love you all. I’ll be back.”

You can see the posts below, along with reaction posts by Nikki Cross and Killian Dain to Wolfe’s release:

Thank you. You were so good to me from day 1. Getting to work with you and learn from you was a true honor. Outside of that, I’m just happy I got to experience your kindness and generosity as a brother. You are so talented and I’m excited for your next chapter @TheWWEWolfe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jTLaJEUrg6 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 19, 2021