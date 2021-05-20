wrestling / News
Alexander Wolfe & Ezra Judge Comment on WWE Releases, Nikki Cross & Killian Dain React
Alexander Wolfe and Ezra Judge have taken to social media to comment on their releases from WWE. As previously reported, Wolfe and Judge were among those released by WWE on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Wolfe wrote:
“Just for the record:
My WWE contract will expire on June 15th.
That means I’m a free agent on June 16th.
I have a lot in my head right now so let’s keep it short:
Thank you @WWENXT @WWE for 6 year.
Bye bye”
Judge posted to to thank fans and WWE, promising that he’d be back:
I may be down but never OUT…
Bent but not DESTROYED…
The GRIND continues. #BUILTFORTHIS
I didn’t come this far .. JUST TO COME THIS FAR.
Until next time.
Thank you all.
Love you all.
I’ll be back.”
You can see the posts below, along with reaction posts by Nikki Cross and Killian Dain to Wolfe’s release:
Just for the record:
My WWE contract will expire on June 15th.
That means I'm a free agent on June 16th.
I have a lot in my head right now
so let's keep it short:
Thank you @WWENXT @WWE for 6 year.
Bye bye pic.twitter.com/hB09dG8RC3
— Axel The Axeman Tischer (@TheWWEWolfe) May 19, 2021
Just for the record:
My WWE contract will expire on June 15th.
That means I'm a free agent on June 16th.
I have a lot in my head right now
so let's keep it short:
Thank you @WWENXT @WWE for 6 year.
Bye bye pic.twitter.com/hB09dG8RC3
— Axel The Axeman Tischer (@TheWWEWolfe) May 19, 2021
Thank you. You were so good to me from day 1. Getting to work with you and learn from you was a true honor. Outside of that, I’m just happy I got to experience your kindness and generosity as a brother. You are so talented and I’m excited for your next chapter @TheWWEWolfe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jTLaJEUrg6
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 19, 2021
To say I adore @TheWWEWolfe is an incredible understatement
I had the time of my life traveling with you, training with you and debating with you 🤣
You are an incredible talent, tag partner and friend & I cannot wait to see what happens next for you
Alles Gute mein freund https://t.co/WB6uNTAApP pic.twitter.com/0O93rssqQr
— Damo (@DamoMackle) May 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Involvement of Don Callis and Kenny Omega At Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings
- Jim Ross Remembers Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Seeing Brock Lesnar For The First Time
- MVP Mocks Fans Who Love The Undertaker But Hated The WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Zombies
- Ricky Starks On Ryback Slapping Him On WWE RAW, Why He Didn’t Sign With WWE, His Goals In AEW