Alexander Wolfe & Ezra Judge Comment on WWE Releases, Nikki Cross & Killian Dain React

May 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK 61219b

Alexander Wolfe and Ezra Judge have taken to social media to comment on their releases from WWE. As previously reported, Wolfe and Judge were among those released by WWE on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Wolfe wrote:

“Just for the record:
My WWE contract will expire on June 15th.
That means I’m a free agent on June 16th.

I have a lot in my head right now so let’s keep it short:

Thank you @WWENXT @WWE for 6 year.
Bye bye”

Judge posted to to thank fans and WWE, promising that he’d be back:

I may be down but never OUT…
Bent but not DESTROYED…

The GRIND continues. #BUILTFORTHIS

I didn’t come this far .. JUST TO COME THIS FAR.

Until next time.

Thank you all.

Love you all.

I’ll be back.”

You can see the posts below, along with reaction posts by Nikki Cross and Killian Dain to Wolfe’s release:

