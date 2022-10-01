wrestling / News

All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts IV

October 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts IV Image Credit: AEW

PAC will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts IV next Friday. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that PAC will defend his title against Trent Barette on next week’s AEW special, which airs at 11 PM ET after AEW Rampage.

The match is the first announced for the TNT special.

