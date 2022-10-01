wrestling / News
All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
October 1, 2022 | Posted by
PAC will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts IV next Friday. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that PAC will defend his title against Trent Barette on next week’s AEW special, which airs at 11 PM ET after AEW Rampage.
The match is the first announced for the TNT special.
More Trending Stories
- The Elite Reportedly Haven’t Heard Back From AEW Regarding Their Suspensions
- Bayley Reveals Her Future Goals In WWE, Reason She Wants To Have A Match With Lita
- Backstage Rumor on When WWE Will Reveal the White Rabbit
- Brian Gewirtz Recalls How Vince McMahon Would Repeatedly Fine Michael Cole for Saying ‘Now’