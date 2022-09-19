wrestling / News

All Star Wrestling Complete Results 09.17.2022: Battle Royal & More

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Impact Wrestling Tommy Dreamer Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/Twitter

An All-Star Wrestling event was held on September 17 in Russellville, AL. Full results (via Cabana Man Dan) can be found below.

*Johnny Swinger def. Cody Windham

*Mississippi Queen def. Jennifer Jaggers

*Action Mike Jackson & Tommy Dreamer def. Antonio Garza & Greg Dotson

*Cabana Man Dan def. Adam Priest

*Battle Royal: Thundercat wins

More Trending Stories

article topics :

All-Star Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading