All Star Wrestling Complete Results 09.17.2022: Battle Royal & More
September 19, 2022
An All-Star Wrestling event was held on September 17 in Russellville, AL. Full results (via Cabana Man Dan) can be found below.
*Johnny Swinger def. Cody Windham
*Mississippi Queen def. Jennifer Jaggers
*Action Mike Jackson & Tommy Dreamer def. Antonio Garza & Greg Dotson
*Cabana Man Dan def. Adam Priest
*Battle Royal: Thundercat wins
