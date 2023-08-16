wrestling / News

Allison Danger Reportedly Working As Producer in ROH

August 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Allison Danger GCW Into the Light Image Credit: GCW

It was previously reported that Cathy Corino, aka Allison Danger, was backstage at AEW Collision earlier this month. PWInsider reports that Danger was backstage this past weekend too, as she was working as a producer and coach for the Ring of Honor taping. It is unknown if this was a tryout or if she will be brought in full time.

Danger previously worked as a Performance Center coach in WWE and also has experience in ROH and SHIMMER.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading