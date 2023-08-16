Allison Danger Reportedly Working As Producer in ROH

It was previously reported that Cathy Corino, aka Allison Danger, was backstage at AEW Collision earlier this month. PWInsider reports that Danger was backstage this past weekend too, as she was working as a producer and coach for the Ring of Honor taping. It is unknown if this was a tryout or if she will be brought in full time.

Danger previously worked as a Performance Center coach in WWE and also has experience in ROH and SHIMMER.