Allison Danger Reportedly Backstage at AEW Collision Tonight
August 5, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Cathy Corino, aka Allison Danger, was backstage at AEW Collision tonight Greenville, South Carolina. Danger and her family reportedly live locally in the area.
Danger was reportedly released from her WWE Performance Center and NXT coaching role in January 2022. She also reportedly worked at the Performance Center as a guest coach last June.
