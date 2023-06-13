– PWInsider reports that wrestling veteran Allison Danger, aka Cathy Corino, was seen at the WWE Performance Center earlier today in Orlando, Florida. She was reportedly working there as a guest coach today.

Danger was previously released by WWE as part of a wave of NXT talent and personnel cuts in January 2022. At the time, she was working as a coach for WWE NXT. Danger is also the sister of of current WWE NXT Coach Steve Corino and the aunt of his son, indie wrestler Colby Corino.