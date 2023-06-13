wrestling / News

Allison Danger Reportedly Seen Working at WWE Performance Center

June 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that wrestling veteran Allison Danger, aka Cathy Corino, was seen at the WWE Performance Center earlier today in Orlando, Florida. She was reportedly working there as a guest coach today.

Danger was previously released by WWE as part of a wave of NXT talent and personnel cuts in January 2022. At the time, she was working as a coach for WWE NXT. Danger is also the sister of of current WWE NXT Coach Steve Corino and the aunt of his son, indie wrestler Colby Corino.

