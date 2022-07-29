Andrade El Idolo On Tagging With Ric Flair This Weekend, Homes To Make His Country & Wife Proud

Andrade El Idolo will be Ric Flair’s partner for the latter’s last match on Sunday, and he’s proud to be part of the match. The AEW star is set to team with his father-in-law at Ric Flair’s Last Match on Sunday, which will air live on PPV, and he recnelty spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match. You can check out the highlights below:

On teaming up with Flair in the latter’s last match: “I am proud to tag with Ric. I am looking forward to standing next to my father-in-law, and maybe we can even show the world a few new tricks.”

On Flair appearing in his corner at AAA TripleMania XXIX: “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that moment last summer. I had already made a name for myself in Mexico City with CMLL, and I was so focused on trying to prove myself in the states when we first met in WWE. Returning to Mexico City with the support of an international superstar, arguably the greatest of all time, that is something that never crossed my mind.”

On Sunday’s match: “Ric could have chosen anyone to stand beside him for this big moment, and he chose me. Not only do I want to make my wife proud, but growing up as a third-generation luchador from Gomez Palacio, Durango in Mexico, I am also going to make my country proud. My father-in-law and I come from two different worlds, but our love for this business is the same. People will see that when we step into the ring on Sunday.”