Andrade El Idolo Rumored to be ‘On the Outs’ With AAA Following Match With Kenny Omega

– It seems AEW star Andrade El Idolo is the subject of a great deal of controversy this week. As noted, Andrade is getting attention for comments he made during an interview with Mas Lucha, talking about an incident with Sammy Guevara, who allegedly complained backstage that Andrade hit him too hard in the ring. This led to a confrontation with Andrade asking Guevara if the two of them had a problem, and Guevara said no. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the interview, along with why Andrade didn’t do more shows with AAA.

According to Meltzer, Andrade is “not on good terms” with AAA and promoter Dorian Roldan. This apparently stems back to the title match between Kenny Omega and Andrade back at AAA TripleMania XXIX last year.

It’s rumored that the original booking plan was for Andrade to beat Omega and win the title. However, AAA officials later changed their minds and had Omega retain and win the match. This was reportedly due to Andrade’s asking price for the match, despite Andrade bringing in his father-in-law, Ric Flair, to appear for the match.

Things apparently soured with AAA and Andrade when Andrade did not work the other three TripleMania shows, so it’s now believed that Andrade is “on the outs” with AAA.

Andrade El Idolo also got into a heated feud with Sammy Guevara over his comments in the aforementioned Mas Lucha interview, with Guevara calling Andrade a “jobber” and a “favor hire” for Ric Flair. Guevara also told Andrade to “Just go back to WWE like we all know you want to do & f*** off.”

Andrade is scheduled to face The Dark Order’s 10 on the live edition of AEW Rampage on Friday. If 10 loses, he has to remove his mask. If Andrade loses, he must leave AEW for good.