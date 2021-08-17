Backstage Update on Rumored Changes to Kenny Omega vs. Andrade Finish at TripleMania

– As previously reported, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio on Sunday that the original plan for AAA’s TripleMania XXIX was to have Andrade El Idolo go over Kenny Omega. But AEW, who has approval over Omega’s finishes outside the promotion, had apparently requested that AAA hold off on the title change at the event. On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went into more details on the changes to the main event.

According to Meltzer, AAA’s idea was to originally have the title change hands to Andrade, but AEW did not want Omega to lose his AAA Mega title before he lost the AEW World Championship. However, AEW’s plans changed when the decision was made to put Christian Cage over Kenny Omega on AEW Rampage to win the Impact World title. This was done to build up Christian Cage as a contender for Omega for the AEW World title at next month’s All Out event.

After this, Meltzer stated that AAA ultimately came to the decision to keep the Mega title on Omega. However, when Omega arrived to Mexico City for the event, he found out that Ric Flair was going to be there to appear in Andrade’s corner. He was not originally aware that Flair was going to be at the event until he arrived. After learning Ric Flair was at the event, Omega is said to have suggested to have Flair get involved in the match and have a title change with Andrade going over.

The idea was reportedly pitched to Tony Khan, who was apparently fine with the idea with a possible title change. AAA instead wanted go forward with Omega retaining the title. Ultimately, the finish saw Omega winning via pinfall despite Konnan and Ric Flair getting physically involved in the match.

AAA officials reportedly wanted to keep the title on Omega for now because they have another title matchup in mind for him later on.