Backstage Rumor on AEW Asking AAA to Hold Off on Planned Title Change at TripleMania XXIX

– At last night’s AAA TripleMania XXIX event, Kenny Omega successfully defended his AAA Mega Championship against Andrade El Idolo. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared at the event and was in Andrade’s corner. However, Omega was still able to walk away with the victory. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Andrade was originally scheduled to win the AAA Mega title last night, but AEW officials requested that the promotion hold off on a title change.

Meltzer reported that AEW has creative control over Omega’s finishes in other promotions, and the company requested AAA that he not lose last night in Mexico City. AEW reportedly has to approve of all of Omega’s finishes that happen outside the company. This ultimately resulted in Omega winning the match instead.

It’s not yet known exactly why AEW wanted to hold off on the title change for last night’s AAA card. However, the night before Omega did lose his Impact Wrestling World title to Christian Cage on the debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. Meltzer speculated AEW might not have wanted Omega to lose in title matches two nights in a row.

At TripleMania XXIX, Omega beat Andrade after hitting him with the title belt and hitting him with the One Winged Angel. Ric Flair and Konnan both got involved during the match. The event was held at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico.