AAA TripleMania XXIX Full Results: Kenny Omega, Deonna Purrazzo Score Big Wins

AAA Triplemania XXIX took place on Saturday at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico. The show featured Kenny Omega defeated Andrade to retain the AAA Mega Championship in a match that saw Ric Flair accompany Andrade and get involved in the match.

Also on the show, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Faby Apache to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, while Psycho Clown defeated Rey Escorpion in a mask vs. hair match and Fenix & Pentagon defeated Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid to retain the AAA Tag Team Titles.

Full results are below (h/t Fightful).

* Mask vs. Hair: Psycho Clown defeated Rey Escorpion in a Mask vs. Hair Match

* Kenny Omega defeated Andrade to retain the AAA Mega Championship

* La Empresa (Puma King, Sam Adonis, & DMT Azul) defeated Team AAA (Pagano, Murder Clown, & Chessman)

* Fenix & Pentagon defeated Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid and Taurus & Brian Cage to retain the AAA Tag Team Titles

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Faby Apache to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Titles

* Team Leyenda Americana defeated Team Terror Púrpura

* Mr. Iguana defeated Drago, Myzteziz, Carta Brava, Aramis, Nino Hamburguesa, Tito Santana, Mocho Cota, Pimpienla, Villano 3 Jr., Mamba, Argenis in Copa Bardahl Triplemanía XXIX