Andrade Says He Has ‘Good News’
March 21, 2021 | Posted by
Andrade may have been denied his request for a WWE release, but he said on Sunday he has “good news.” The former US Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday to allude to something on the way, posting:
“Good news!!!! Buenas noticias!!! #Tranquilo #Happy.”
As was noted last week, Andrade confirmed that he had asked for his WWE release, writing, “The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days.”
No word on if the “good news” is his release being granted or not.
Good news!!!! Buenas noticias!!! #Tranquilo #Happy
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 21, 2021
