Andre Chase and Thea Hail Comment On Her Big WWE NXT Win

June 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Thea Hail WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Thea Hail won a battle royal on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, making her the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s title. Andre Chase wrote about the win on Twitter, quoting the song ‘That’s Life’.

He wrote: “Your riding high in April. Shot down in May…But I know I’m going to change that tune when we’re back on top, back on top in June. Congratulations @theahail_wwe‼️ I always believed. #ChaseU #WWENXT

Hail also commented on her victory and wrote: “As I said mama didn’t raise no b**** and dad didn’t raise no quitter I WILL BE NXT WOMENS CHAMPION.

