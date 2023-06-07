wrestling / News
Andre Chase and Thea Hail Comment On Her Big WWE NXT Win
Thea Hail won a battle royal on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, making her the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s title. Andre Chase wrote about the win on Twitter, quoting the song ‘That’s Life’.
He wrote: “Your riding high in April. Shot down in May…But I know I’m going to change that tune when we’re back on top, back on top in June. Congratulations @theahail_wwe‼️ I always believed. #ChaseU #WWENXT”
Hail also commented on her victory and wrote: “As I said mama didn’t raise no b**** and dad didn’t raise no quitter I WILL BE NXT WOMENS CHAMPION.”
Your riding high in April
Shot down in May…
But I know I'm going to change that tune⁰When we're back on top⁰Back on top in June
Congratulations @theahail_wwe‼️
I always believed 🙌🏼🙌🏼#ChaseU#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YIecYnz3rI
— Andre Chase (@AndreChaseWWE) June 7, 2023
as i said mama didn't raise no b**** and dad didn't raise no quitter I WILL BE NXT WOMENS CHAMPION https://t.co/gi15o9GBMR
— Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) June 7, 2023
YES THEY DO https://t.co/vY5iGMjQ6s
— Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) June 7, 2023
