Andre Chase and Thea Hail Comment On Her Big WWE NXT Win

Thea Hail won a battle royal on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, making her the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s title. Andre Chase wrote about the win on Twitter, quoting the song ‘That’s Life’.

He wrote: “Your riding high in April. Shot down in May…But I know I’m going to change that tune when we’re back on top, back on top in June. Congratulations @theahail_wwe‼️ I always believed. #ChaseU #WWENXT”

Hail also commented on her victory and wrote: “As I said mama didn’t raise no b**** and dad didn’t raise no quitter I WILL BE NXT WOMENS CHAMPION.”

Your riding high in April

Shot down in May… But I know I'm going to change that tune⁰When we’re back on top⁰Back on top in June Congratulations @theahail_wwe‼️

I always believed 🙌🏼🙌🏼#ChaseU#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YIecYnz3rI — Andre Chase (@AndreChaseWWE) June 7, 2023

as i said mama didn’t raise no b**** and dad didn’t raise no quitter I WILL BE NXT WOMENS CHAMPION https://t.co/gi15o9GBMR — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) June 7, 2023