Hall’s WWE NXT Review 6.6.23  

NXT

Date: June 6, 2023

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

The main roster has come to invade NXT as Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali both showed up here last week. That is something that should have some value for NXT, as it’s not like the two of them were doing anything on Raw and/or Smackdown. If they can make things better around here then good for them. Let’s get to it.

Baron Corbin arrives in the back and says hit his music. The production assistant isn’t arguing so here is Corbin in the arena. Corbin talks about how he never thought he would be back here because he got the call and never looked back. Now NXT wrestlers come up and play on their phones, acting like they belong there. Back here, you have stars acting like they’re owed something when people like Corbin, who came from FCW, got things ready for them. He blames the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who got a taste of main roster reality last week.

Cue Ilja Dragunov to interrupt, saying he isn’t soft and after Battleground, he’s the #1 contender to the NXT Title. Corbin calls this NXT arrogance but Dragunov doesn’t care about what Corbin has done. Dragunov wants the title to be the best rather than proving something. Corbin can make assumptions, but Dragunov makes challenges. The challenge is on and Corbin promises to hurt Dragunov. With Dragunov gone, cue Trick Williams to jump Corbin and chase him off. Having Dragunov standing up for NXT makes him feel like a star, which is only going to be good for everyone.

Thea Hail is very sore after training with Charlie Dempsey as she runs into Duke Hudson. Dempsey shouts that he wants more effort tomorrow, with Hail’s shouts back at him worrying Hudson a bit. Hail demonstrates a quick wristlock and Hudson seems to think they’ve created a monster.

During the break, Bron Breakker jumped Ilja Dragunov.

Schism vs. Diamond Mine

That would be Ava/the Dyad for Schism. Julius and Fowler start things off with the former working on an armbar. It’s off to Reid, who gets wrestled down so Brutus can come in for some armbarring of his own. Julius comes back in and, with both of them on the mat, lifts Reid up into a delayed vertical suplex, with reps, before dropping him down.

Ava tags herself in so Nile has to join her, but Fowler and Brutus are right back in. Brutus slams him down and hits a standing moonsault as the Mine clears the ring. We take a break and come back with Brutus fighting out of a chinlock but getting knocked into the corner. Ava even gets in a cheap shot but Brutus powers up.

The hot tag brings in Julius for his string of suplexes and nipups (that’s just impressive) before a double suplex drops the Dyad. A string of clotheslines leaves only the women standing so they come in for a slugout. Reid has to break up the Diamond Chain Lock and gets choked out for his efforts. The distraction lets Ava get in a shot with the mask to pin Nile at 13:24.

Rating: C+. What mattered here was getting another showcase for the Creeds, who still feel like they’re the best team in NXT by a fairly wide margin. At the same time, it doesn’t exactly seem like Ava is ready for anything that complicated and they did a nice job of protecting her limitations here. Getting her feet wet is a good thing though and this was a nice baby step for her in her first match on regular TV.

Stacks visits Tony D’Angelo in prison, who gets to watch Peacock here but wants to know who squealed on him. Tony thinks it was Gallus and tells Stacks to figure something out.

Mr. Stone and Von Wagner have had troubles finding the right therapist until Wagner finds a rather attractive blonde one. He’ll go in alone.

Dani Palmer vs. Blair Davenport

Palmer tries an anklescissors out of the corner and gets dropped down onto her face for her efforts. Davenport hits a gutbuster before wrestling Palmer down into a waistlock. Some knees to the face give Palmer two but Davenport gives her a much harder knee. A Falcon Arrow finishes Palmer at 3:01.

Rating: C. This was just a quick destruction to give Davenport an official in-ring appearance. She wrecked Palmer here, despite Palmer getting in a shot or two of her own. I don’t think anyone was expecting Palmer to be the dragon slayer here, as Davenport very well could be a big time villain for a good while to come. She certainly has done some damage so far, putting her off to a strong start.

Dana Brooke is here and enters herself in the battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton isn’t surprised that Brooke wants in and thinks Lyra Valkyria is the only possible winner.

Baron Corbin vs. Trick Williams

Corbin sends him into the corner to start and hits a running clothesline to the back of the head. Some shots to the ribs keep Williams in trouble and Corbin sends him flying. Williams gets in a quick shot of his own though and Corbin is on the floor as we take a break. Back with Williams fighting out of a chinlock and sending Corbin outside. Corbin is fine enough to avoid a running knee against the announcers’ table and Williams is down again.

We hit the half crab back inside, with Williams making it over to the ropes. The knee is fine enough for a dropkick and a running neckbreaker gives Williams two. There’s a kick to Corbin’s head but he is right back with Deep Six for two of his own. Corbin cuts of a comeback by going after the knee again, setting up End Of Days for the pin at 11:26.

Rating: C. Perfectly acceptable match here as Williams was trying but ultimately came up short against a much more accomplished star. Corbin might be a bit of a joke on the main roster but he can be a force when he is working his power style. Williams’ progress continues to impress me, as he looks very comfortable in the ring no matter what he is doing. There are a lot of wrestlers who cannot say that so well done.

Post match, Corbin says he’ll be here next week if Ilja Dragunov is ready.

Nathan Frazer is back with his Hard Hitting Home Truths talk show, where he recaps Battleground and says he isn’t happy with Noam Dar. Dragon Lee is brought in as his new correspondent with a list of slightly humorous names for Dar’s new group. Frazer gets to the point by challenging Dar for the Heritage Cup next week.

Mustafa Ali says he is a free agent and can write his own story in NXT. He’s here to win a title when Wes Lee interrupts. Ali doesn’t want to be handed an opportunity and is ready to start earning it against Joe Gacy tonight. Everything appears to be cool here.

Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy

No seconds here for Gacy, who turns Ali inside out with an early clothesline. Ali’s springboard is shoved away and his face slams into the apron for an early two. Back in and a release Rock Bottom sets up a DDT for two on Ali but he’s right back with the rolling neckbreaker. A superplex is loaded up but Ali reverses into a sunset bomb. The 450 finishes Gacy at 3:12.

Rating: C. The bottom might be dropping out for Gacy soon and that could be a rather nice thing to see. The rest of Schism has never been the big problem so if NXT is thinking about a switch on top, things might actually be looking up for the team. For now though, Ali got a nice win and establishes himself a bit around here, which is something that he needed to do in a hurry. Not bad here, but they only had so much time.

Post match the Dyad runs in for the beatdown but Wes Lee and Tyler Bate make the save.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen give Fallon Henley a pep talk for the battle royal. With Henley gone, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade come in to test how close Briggs and Jensen are. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger come in to show their partnership as well, with Enofe and Blade not doing so well. Blade and Enofe are left alone, with Gallus coming in to challenge them to a Tag Team Title match next week. There was a lot packed in to a few minutes here and I’m not sure how interesting it was.

Noam Dar introduces the rest of his team (Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson and Oro Mensah), collectively known as the Meta Four. He’ll gladly defend the Heritage Cup against Nathan Frazer next week.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

Thorpe goes for the legs to start but it’s too early for a Boston crab. Kemp snaps off an overhead belly to belly and rakes a boot over Thorpe’s eyes as a heel tends to do. The reverse chinlock goes on but Thorpe fights up again. Kemp tries to knock him into the corner but almost hits the referee, meaning the brakes need to be hit. That allows Thorpe to grab a bridging German suplex for the pin at 4:05, despite Kemp’s foot being on the rope.

Rating: C-. That’s a storyline advancing ending if I’ve ever seen one, though I’m not entirely sure why. It’s not like Thorpe is getting anything out of beating Kemp multiple times as Kemp isn’t exactly a major star. NXT does seem intent on trying something with Thorpe though, as he gets a win to erase some of his first loss to Tyler Bate. Still though, I would think he could do better than a feud with Kemp.

Gigi Dolin and Kiana James bicker until Dabba-Kato cuts them off.

Scrypts vs. Dabba-Kato

Scrypts strikes away to start and is knocked down with a single shot. One heck of a big boot cuts Scrypts off and Kato sends him crashing to the floor. Back in and cue Axiom for a distraction, allowing Scrypts to avoid a charge and get a rollup pin at 2:53. That was fast and it seems the plug might already have been pulled on Kato.

Post match Kato wrecks both of them. Doesn’t mean quite as much after losing to Scrypts.

Joe Gacy is mad and promises to take care of Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali. For now though, he needs to reflect.

Ali and company are ready to take out Schism next week. In addition though, Ali wants to see Bate vs. Lee, which works for them. They’ll figure out the details after next week, and after Ali qualifies for Money In The Bank this week.

Battle Royal

Lyra Valkyria, Gigi Dolin, Kiana James, Fallon Henley, Dana Brooke, Thea Hail, Cora Jade, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, Elektra Lopez, Roxanne Perez, Jacy Jayne, Kelani Jordan, Brooklyn Barlow, Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon, Tatum Paxley, Lola Vice

The winner gets a Women’s Title shot against Tiffany Stratton. Oro Mensah saves Jackson from an early elimination as Vice is tossed out. Dolin takes James to the apron but gets knocked out with a crash into the apron. Jordan is out as well and Henley sends Jackson to the apron, where Hail eliminates her. With Hail on the floor (through the ropes so not out), Legend sends her into the steps. Leon and Feroz get rid of Legend but Jackson and Legend pull both of them out (eliminated) and we take a break.

Back with Blair Davenport (not in the match) here to watch, so Perez goes to the floor to beat her up. Paxley eliminates herself to save Davenport and throws Perez back in so Jayne can eliminate her. Valkyria cleans house and eliminates Jayne but gets eliminated by Jayne. We’re down to Brooke, Jade, Henley and James, with Henley and James slugging it out.

Henley eliminates James but Brooke clotheslines Henley and Jade at the same time. Brooke tosses Henley and kicks Jade in the head and they’re both down. Hang on though as Hail was never eliminated and comes back in to become the instant crowd favorite. Hail is thrown to the apron but comes back in, where Brooke hits a running flipping neckbreaker. Back up and Hail dumps them both for the win at 13:06.

Rating: C+. There was enough going on here to keep things interesting and that is always nice to see in a battle royal. Hail winning is a nice way to go as she is going to get a great reaction, even if it would be a stunner to see her win. The rest of the women did well, with Brooke getting far but coming up short. They kept this moving and that is normally enough to make a battle royal work out.

Post match Chase U, including the NIL signee Cavinder Twins, come out to put Hail on their shoulders.

Bron Breakker is leaving, but first says that he is tired of disrespect so he’s starting at the top. Like with Seth Rollins. Come down here and give Breakker a World Heavyweight Championship shot if he’s a real workhorse. That escalated quickly.

Results

Schism b. Diamond Mine – Mask shot to Nile

Blair Davenport b. Dani Palmer – Falcon Arrow

Baron Corbin b. Trick Williams – End Of Days

Mustafa Ali b. Joe Gacy – 450

Eddy Thorpe b. Damon Kemp – Bridging German suplex

Scrypts b. Dabba-Kato – Rollup

Thea Hail won a battle royal last eliminating Dana Brooke

