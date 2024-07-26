Triple H Weighs In On Brock Lesnar’s Potential WWE Return

Triple H says that WWE would be open to talking with Brock Lesnar about a potential return. Lesnar has been away from WWE since last year’s SummerSlam and while he was reportedly set to return at the the Royal Rumble, his being referenced heavily in Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE is said to have put those plans on hold. Triple H spoke with Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy for a new interview and was asked about the potential for Lesnar to return.

“You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that,” The Game said (per Fightful). “Brock kind of does his own thing. He’s up in Canada, I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. We’ll see.”

Triple H said after WrestleMania 40 that Lesnar was not “gone” from WWE, noting, “His status is the same as it has been before… He’s just home being Brock.”