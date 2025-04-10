Gabe Kidd vs. Josh Barnett Official For Bloodsport XIII

Gabe Kidd will battle Josh Barnett at Bloodsport XIII. Barnett announced on Wednesday that he will battle Kidd at the April 17th show, writing:

“A relationship that spans years. One that saw a master impart his knowledge to a young and hungry wolf. A pup now grown into a ravenous, mad dog. Will the teacher have to put a bullet into this rabid predator or will the student bite that hand that feeds completely off? Gabe Kidd vs “The Warmaster” Josh Barnett at Bloodsport XIII. Get you tickets now at the link in the comment below.”

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Natalya

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jordan Blade

* Shinya Aoki vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Maika

* Karrion Kross vs. JR Kratos

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Shayna Baszler vs. Konami

* Royce Isaacs vs. Tavion Heights

* Gabe Kidd vs. Josh Barnett