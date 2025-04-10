wrestling / News
PAC Suffers Injury In Match On AEW Dynamite
PAC suffered an injury during his match with Swerve Strickland on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw the Death Rider battle Strickland in a match where he suffered an apparent injury to his foot or ankle.
After taking a buckle bomb from Strickland, PAC rolled to the outside and was checked out by officials. PAC was able to finish the match, which ended soon after as Strickland hit a superkick and Swerve Stomp. PAC was helped to the back after and PWInsider reports that the injury is legitimate.
No word as to the severity of the injury as of yet.
