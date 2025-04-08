Bret Hart Recalls Faking Argument With Steve Austin To Avoid Punishment For WrestleMania 13 Blood

Bret Hart’s I Quit match with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 was a bloody affair, and Hart says they had to pretend to argue after to avoid getting in trouble. Hart spoke about the match during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and revealed that due to Vince McMahon’s rules about blood, he and Austin pretended to argue backstage after the match to avoid the fine.

“No animals were harmed in the making of that movie,” Hart quipped (per Fightful). “It was fun. It was fun when we came back. Even the blood, which was a big no-no at the time. When we came back, we pretended, in the dressing room, to have a heated argument about it. Almost a scuffle. We also kind of got into it again. Chief Jay Strongbow was kind of pulling us apart or pulling me away from him.”

He continued, “It was mostly to cover our tracks so we didn’t get anyone into trouble, that (the blood) was an accident. We had to fool everybody. The persons who knew about the blood were me and Steve. We kept that pretty much a secret…it would have been a secret for years until I wrote about it in my book.”

Hart made Austin pass out to his sharpshooter in the match, which caused a double turn. The bout will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend as the first WWE Immortal Moment.